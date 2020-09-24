54,700 Shares in Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Equillium at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Equillium by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQ. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NYSE EQ opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,043,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

