Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991,551 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39,373 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $405,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.3% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $200.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,518.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

