Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,340 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $200.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.13. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,518.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

