Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,367 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.3% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $200.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,518.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.32 and its 200 day moving average is $189.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

