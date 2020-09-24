Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,169,861.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,632. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

