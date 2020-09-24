Sei Investments Co. Has $3.20 Million Position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of 2U worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 1.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,223,000 after acquiring an additional 62,601 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,410,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,393,000 after acquiring an additional 404,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,772,000 after acquiring an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 1.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,665,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 12.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 144,608 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at $26,783,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWOU stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. 2U Inc has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.83.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. Equities analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

