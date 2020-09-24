American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Carvana by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 47.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.82.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $218.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 2.53. Carvana Co has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $235.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $68,303,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,275,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,483,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

