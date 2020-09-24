Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 716 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,016,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,358,000 after purchasing an additional 173,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,349,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 43.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 712,447 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.