Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.55, for a total value of $3,016,842.50. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $384,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,331 shares of company stock valued at $65,125,102 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SAM opened at $895.63 on Thursday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $935.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $848.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.77.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.64.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.