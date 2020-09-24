Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Fitbit worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIT. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,059,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,175 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,554,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,435 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,538,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,805 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 2,715,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,627 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,460,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIT opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. Fitbit Inc has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $261.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fitbit Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.35 price target on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fitbit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

