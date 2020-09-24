NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE: SLQT) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NYSE:SLQT to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NYSE:SLQT and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80
NYSE:SLQT Competitors 294 909 1005 72 2.38

NYSE:SLQT currently has a consensus price target of $31.10, indicating a potential upside of 51.71%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 14.14%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
NYSE:SLQT $531.52 million $81.15 million -128.13
NYSE:SLQT Competitors $11.04 billion $841.34 million 38.31

NYSE:SLQT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT. NYSE:SLQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A
NYSE:SLQT Competitors 7.58% 21.57% 7.14%

Summary

NYSE:SLQT rivals beat NYSE:SLQT on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SLQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SLQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing BE Semiconductor Industrs and MaxLinear
Reviewing BE Semiconductor Industrs and MaxLinear
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 32,018 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 32,018 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co.
Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Microsoft Co.
Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Microsoft Co.
54,700 Shares in Equillium Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.
54,700 Shares in Equillium Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report