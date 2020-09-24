Sei Investments Co. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Pluralsight worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PS. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 146.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 63.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $627,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,546 shares of company stock worth $2,132,040 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PS opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pluralsight Inc has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

