Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

IBKR opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $560,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 631,255 shares of company stock worth $32,993,876. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

