Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 367,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at $631,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,868,605. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

