Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 158,335 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158,335 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 96.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 919.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.09. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.51.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

