Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,900,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,048,000 after buying an additional 126,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,475,827.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $993,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,418,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,295,900. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $175.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $212.22. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.48.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

