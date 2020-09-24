AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00 at Raymond James

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,301.56.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,128.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,204.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,088.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 65.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $1,467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

