Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of World Fuel Services worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 100.2% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INT opened at $21.62 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $817,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

