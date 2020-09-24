Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.7% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after acquiring an additional 192,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,223,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

