Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,872 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 123,307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,611 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,492 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1,615.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,494,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 958.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after acquiring an additional 809,147 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 38,627.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 679,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.