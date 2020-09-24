Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $29.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.53.

ACB stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $596.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $60.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 15.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

