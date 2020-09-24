Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $29.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.53.
ACB stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $596.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $60.84.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.