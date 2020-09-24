Mark Riggs Sells 1,091 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $278,390.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,163.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $284,746.35.

On Friday, July 24th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total value of $269,809.47.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Mark Riggs sold 2,007 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $525,131.55.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $266.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.35 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $353.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.61 and its 200 day moving average is $230.73.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,795,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

