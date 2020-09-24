Man Group plc Sells 5,100 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Man Group plc reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

ENSG opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,873.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $166,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,788 shares of company stock valued at $578,812 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

