Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives "Buy" Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

PSNL has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Personalis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $708.80 million, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 1,315,789 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $25,468.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,876.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,045,615 shares of company stock valued at $19,952,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Personalis by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 530,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 477,674 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Personalis by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 523,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 278,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Personalis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 414,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

