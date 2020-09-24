Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $500.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $400.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $272.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.53.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $380.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.54 billion, a PE ratio of 990.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $502.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,367.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,404 shares of company stock valued at $69,328,343. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Tesla by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

