Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective increased by Goldman Sachs Group to $295.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities raised Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Independent Research reissued a sell rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.53.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $380.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.54 billion, a PE ratio of 990.52, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $502.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,124 shares in the company, valued at $24,188,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,404 shares of company stock valued at $69,328,343 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,056 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $809,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $404,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

