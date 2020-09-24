KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Shares of KBH opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in KB Home by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in KB Home by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

