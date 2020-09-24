Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AKTS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.54. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $320.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,480.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $160,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 514,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,277.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock worth $303,182 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

