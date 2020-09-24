Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter worth $92,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter worth $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

