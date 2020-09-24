Jane Street Group LLC Invests $404,000 in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,272 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 75.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $287,297.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

