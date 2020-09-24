Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.37% of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of AFTY stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

