Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 344,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.48% of RR Donnelley & Sons as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 296.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 70,792 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RRD opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.57. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

RR Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.