Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 117,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 39,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ZHOK stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92.

