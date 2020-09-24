Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK)

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Separately, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 117,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 39,859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ZHOK stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZHOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Potlatchdeltic Corp
Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Potlatchdeltic Corp
Jane Street Group LLC Invests $404,000 in Wintrust Financial Corp
Jane Street Group LLC Invests $404,000 in Wintrust Financial Corp
Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC
Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC
Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in RR Donnelley & Sons Co
Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in RR Donnelley & Sons Co
Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc.
Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report