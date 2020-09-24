Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,471 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $355,647.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

