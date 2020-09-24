Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 28,659 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.16% of GrowGeneration worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. GrowGeneration Corp has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 1.90.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,914 shares in the company, valued at $20,479,248.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 11,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $80,074.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,307,094.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRWG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

