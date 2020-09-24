Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,766 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $103.96.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.77 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

