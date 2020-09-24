Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,859 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 6.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,940 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 91.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,639 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 25.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 375,112 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. FireEye Inc has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FEYE shares. TheStreet raised shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

