Sei Investments Co. Has $3.19 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Lear by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Lear by 17.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.81.

NYSE LEA opened at $107.83 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

