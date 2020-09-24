Sei Investments Co. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,165.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,125 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $58,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $70.27 on Thursday. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,876.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,659 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

