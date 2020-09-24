Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.