Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 869.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,049,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 941,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 559,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 298,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 298,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 143,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $29.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

