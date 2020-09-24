Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 122,769 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $763,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,516 shares in the company, valued at $6,036,396.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,708 shares of company stock worth $23,052,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

