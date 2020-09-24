Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,398 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

