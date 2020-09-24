Captrust Financial Advisors Has $79,000 Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in RBC Bearings by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $908,428.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $1,414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $5,211,628. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROLL opened at $113.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.20.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.