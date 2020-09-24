Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 771.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Umpqua by 499,050.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

