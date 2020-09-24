Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.54.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

