General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.47.

Shares of GD opened at $136.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average is $143.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

