Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,019 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Albany International were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Albany International by 690.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Albany International by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Albany International by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Albany International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million. Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

AIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.