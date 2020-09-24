Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $150.00 at Bank of America

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nike from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Nike from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Nike from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Nike from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.76.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. Nike has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $130.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69. The company has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,056 shares of company stock worth $26,663,725. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Nike by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $173,852,000 after acquiring an additional 258,577 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $130,860,000 after purchasing an additional 326,628 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Nike by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.