Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 505,343 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 505,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,589,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CAE by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,398,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after buying an additional 2,087,650 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CAE by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,878,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after buying an additional 771,158 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,903,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,527,000 after buying an additional 491,018 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAE. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NYSE:CAE opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. Cae Inc has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.51.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.